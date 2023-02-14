Good Morning Britain’s Robert Rinder rushed to hospital hours after show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain’s Robert Rinder has shared words of inspiration with viewers after he was rushed to hospital.

Hours after hosting the morning programme on Monday (13 February) alongside Ranvir Singh, the ITV presenter was taken to hospital to treat a prolapsed disc.

Later that day, Judge Rinder tweeted: “Started the day holding politicians to account on ⁦@GMB⁩ & interviewing Lulu & Richie Sambora… Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired & healed.

“Life can change in a moment... Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team).”

A prolapsed disc, more commonly known as a herniated disc, is a condition that occurs when the soft cushion of tissue between the spine pushes out.

This often leads to a pinched nerve, which can cause severe pain, numbness or weakness in an arm or leg.

Not all conditions require intervention, but those that do are typically treated with medication, physical therapy, and possibly surgery.

Without treatment, the average healing time lasts about six weeks.

Based on Rinder’s photos, it appears he had surgical intervention, which can take up to eight weeks to heal.

Many users responded to the barrister’s post with well-wishes.

“OMFG a prolapsed disc is SO painful! I’m very glad you have got it repaired and are on the mend. I had one and I remember thinking, ‘I would not wish this on my worst enemy,’” British actor Jeremy Edwards responded.

Rinder is best known for his self-named reality courtroom series Judge Rinder, which he began hosting in 2014 while practising law.

In 2019, he began hosting Channel 4’s The Rob Rinder Verdict. Just last year, Rinder joined GMB as a regular host.