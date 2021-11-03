Richard Madeley has confirmed he has accepted a permanent role on Good Morning Britain.

The popular ITV morning chat show has been missing one of its regular hosts since the controversial departure of Piers Morgan earlier this year.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (3 November), Madeley confirmed that he will be regularly filling a rotation slot on the series going forward.

Speaking to viewers, Madeley said: “I’m doing the show down the line, along with other people.”

However, his representative has denied reports that he is filling the slot vacated by Morgan, with Madeley’s role reported to be in a rotational capacity, as one of multiple presenters belonging to the GMB roster.

Since Morgan’s exit, several different presenters have guest-hosted the show on a trial basis alongside Susanna Reid, including Madeley and former Labour Party spokesperson Alastair Campbell.

ITV had previously expressed intent to continue rotating hosts instead of re-casting Morgan’s permanent full-time slot.

However, speculation over a potential full-time replacement has persisted in recent months, with some viewers suggesting that Madeley was in line for the job.

The 65-year-old will reportedly assume his permanent part-time position on the series after appearing on the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the new series of which is rumoured to begin on 21 November.