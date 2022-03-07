Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid has revealed she’s come to a new “decision” regarding her work life.

The TV host has been a permanent fixture on the breakfast TV scene, having hosted BBC Breakfast for 11 years until 2014, when she moved to ITV for GMB.

Over the years, Reid has also undertaken several projects away from her role on Good Morning Britain, including several TV documentaries, as well as being the stand-in for fellow presenters on other shows, including Lorraine and Loose Women.

However, Reid says that she is now planning to reserve some time for her three sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16.

“I’ve made the decision this year, because my boys are doing GCSE and A levels, it is really important for me that I am present,” Reid told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

Reid says that, while she plans to remain on Good Morning Britain, she will now turn down “extra work”.

“So I’ve got Good Morning Britain, which is my full-time job, and then I’m there for the boys,” she continued.

“I’ve got one more documentary coming out, which has already been filmed, but I actually made a decision not to do extra work.”

Susanna Reid described hosting ‘GMB’ as an ‘enormous privilege’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Reid said it was an “enormous privilege” to host Good Morning Britain as it permits her to be there for her sons when they get home from school.

“I work so early in the morning, I come off air at nine o’clock, have a nap, then I’m up for my boys at the end of school,” she said.