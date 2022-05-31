Gogglebox: Baggs family release statement after quitting Channel 4 series
They became fan favourites after debuting on the show in 2020
A Gogglebox family have announced their decision to quit the entertainment series.
The Channel 4 show is more popular than ever, but will lose the Baggs family in future episodes.
Made up of couple Terry and Lisa and their two sons Joe and George, the Baggs family joined the programme for its 16th run in 2020.
While they didn’t appear in series 17, they returned for the 18th and 19th runs, becoming fan favourites in the process.
In a statement announcing their departure, Joe cited “exciting opportunites” as the reasoning.
“After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show,” his Instagram statement began.
“We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Joe continued: “With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies