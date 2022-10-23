Gogglebox fans share same complaint after scheduling change
‘This really doesn’t work for me!!’ one viewer wrote
Gogglebox fans have been left unimpressed after a scheduling change by Channel 4.
The popular entertainment series was set to broadcast a new episode on Friday (21 October), but was moved to the following day instead.
This was due to the airing of Friday Night Live in place of Gogglebox’s usual slot.
Channel 4 stated: “It’s one for your diary. Brand new Gogglebox isn’t on its usual Friday night spot. Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4.”
Fans of the show, who had been patiently waiting for the new episode, shared their frustration with the news on social media, with many agreeing that Gogglebox airing on a Saturday didn’t feel right.
“I woke up in a good mood with thoughts of new #TheRingsofPower. Then I remembered, it ended last week. Never mind, it’s Friday – #GoggleBox day! Then I remembered, for some nonsensical reason @Channel4 have moved it to SATURDAY,” one fan wrote.
Another added: “No no NO #Gogglebox @Channel4 what have you done?! Gogglebox is Friday Night TV!” with an additional viewer stating: “Is this Gogglebox move to Saturday night permanent?? As this really doesn’t work for me!!”
Gogglebox will return to its usual Friday night slot next week.
