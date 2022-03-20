Nat Eddleston, the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, is reportedly “fighting for his life after being hit by a car”.

Eddleston is said to be on a life support machine after suffering a broken neck and collapsed lungs from the accident.

A family member told The Sun: “Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

“He is on a life support machine and all the family and Ellie are obviously very worried for him.”

Warner – who has starred on the show with her sister Izzi since 2015 – is yet to address the reported incident.

Eddleston has previously appeared on episodes of Gogglebox alongside Warner.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Gogglebox for comment.