Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend is reportedly ‘fighting for his life’ after being hit by a car
Nat Eddleston is reportedly in intensive care, according to family member
Nat Eddleston, the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, is reportedly “fighting for his life after being hit by a car”.
Eddleston is said to be on a life support machine after suffering a broken neck and collapsed lungs from the accident.
A family member told The Sun: “Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.
“He is on a life support machine and all the family and Ellie are obviously very worried for him.”
Warner – who has starred on the show with her sister Izzi since 2015 – is yet to address the reported incident.
Eddleston has previously appeared on episodes of Gogglebox alongside Warner.
The Independent has contacted a representative of Gogglebox for comment.
