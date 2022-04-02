Gogglebox supports Ellie Warner as boyfriend remains in critical condition following hit-and-run accident
Producers reportedly giving Ellie and Izzi ‘all the time they need’
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is being supported after extending her break from the show.
Warner, 31, missed the latest episode of the entertainment series due to her boyfriend Nat Eddleston being critically injured in a hit-and-run accident.
She also missed the previous episode to be by Eddleston’s bedside following the accident that initially left him fighting for his life.
He is now in a critical but stable condition, according to West Yorkshire police, who is investigating the incident.
According to The Sun, Gogglebox bosses are giving Ellie as much time as she needs away from the show.
A source close to the series said: “Channel 4 take duty of care really seriously. Obviously Ellie and Izzi are two of the most loved regulars on the show but it wouldn’t be right for them to have to film a light-hearted show when Nat is in such a critical condition.
“Producers have made it clear there is no pressure to return to filming and they can take all the time they need.”
Eddleston was rushed to intensive care on 18 March after the incident occurred in Leeds while he was on his way home from a night out.
He was placed on a life support machine after breaking his neck and back, and having two collapsed lungs.
Warner appears on the series with her sister, Izzi.
The pair have been Gogglebox regulars since 2015. Their fans are sending well wishes to Warner, Eddleston and their families in the wake of the accident.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies