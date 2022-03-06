Gogglebox fans have been left surprised by throwback photos of couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen.

Giles posted the images on his Instagram account, showing the loved-up pair more than 35 years ago in 1986.

One photo shows Mary looking at Giles adoringly, while another shows the pair embracing each other.

The couple met when they were 21 and have been married for more than 30 years.

Giles and Mary, who are believed to be in their Fifties, have appeared on the Channel 4 entertainment series since 2015 and swiftly became fan favourites for their comedic bickering.

Their fans couldn’t get enough of the romantic images, with one commenting on the “pure love in Mary’s eyes as she looks at Giles”.

Others compared a young Giles to film stars Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise.

The couple, who call each other “Nutty”, live together in Wiltshire.

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

