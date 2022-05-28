Gogglebox star Jenny Newby delights fans with health update after surgery

Popular pair have been absent from this current season

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 28 May 2022 10:00
Comments
Gogglebox star Jenny says Craig David was James Bond

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has given fans a positive health update after an operation caused her to miss most of the current series.

Newby and Lee Riley – who have starred on the show since 2014 – have been absent from the past few weeks of Gogglebox. The 19th season is currently underway on Channel 4.

The pair have been forced to miss out on much of the new series while Newby recovers from a minor surgery.

Speaking on the red carpet at the TV Baftas earlier this month, Lee said that Newby has “not been very well”, adding that she was scheduled to have a “mini” operation.

“She is recovering well, though,” said Lee at the time.

Recommended

On Friday (27 May), Lee shared a video of himself to the Instagram account that he and Newby share.

In it, he tells followers: “Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I just bumped into,” to which Newby responds: “Hi, it’s me!”

Newby goes on to thank her fans “for your kind ‘get well’ wishes”, adding that “they’ve really cheered me up”. Lee confirmed that she had been discharged from hospital.

While Newby will remain out of action for the remainder of season 19, the duo will return when the show is back on screens in autumn.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20,” Newby said, while Lee added: “September, guys. We’ll be back! Have a lovely summer everybody!”

Fans were thrilled to hear Newby’s health update. Fellow Gogglebox cast members also shared their well wishes.

Izzi Warner was among those to comment, writing: “Glad to see you’re feeling better Jenny. Lots of love.” Her sister Ellie added: “So glad to see you looking so well Jenny! Lots of love.”

“Sending lots of love from Eesh and Marky,” Mica Vee wrote.

Gogglebox airs on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in