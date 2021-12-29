Gogglebox star Lee Riley has shared a hilarious video of co-star Jenny Newby wishing him a merry Christmas.

The two TV personalities – who have starred on Gogglebox since 2014 – are typically seen sat next to one another on the hit Channel 4 show but were apart for the holidays.

Riley travelled to Cyprus to spend the festive season with his partner, Steven Mail.

Newby, 65, sent Riley, 52, a video message wishing him and Mail a happy Christmas.

In the brief clip – which Riley shared to Instagram yesterday (28 December) – Newby delivers her well wishes while playing a game of Speak Out, which requires players to wear a mouthpiece that makes shutting their mouths impossible.

As a result, it is difficult to make out what Newby is saying. The video, however, has provided Riley and Gogglebox fans plenty of laughs.

Riley captioned the post: “When Jenny sends me and Steve a Christmas message to us in Cyprus thinks the drinks have kicked in.”

“Soooo funny Jenny,” commented one user. Another added: “She’s a pure tonic bless her.”

“And you Jenny hope you had a good one and thanks for that,” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “Sounds like u had a good one,” accompanied by multiple laughing emojis.

Other people called Newby “amazing” and “hilarious”.

Earlier this month, Newby and Riley confirmed they had wrapped filming until 2022.