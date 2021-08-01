Gogglebox’s Malone family are being supported by the show’s viewers after sharing sad news.

The stars, who regularly appear on the Channel 4 entertainment show, revealed on Saturday (31 July) that their dog Izzey has died.

Izzey, who was a Rottweiler, could often be seen in the family’s segments.

Writing on Instagram, Tom and Julie Malone said: “Our beautiful girl Izzey ,RIP xx We are going to miss you and your gentle ways so very much. Thank you for looking after the Grandkids x.”

They accompanied the post with a series of broken heart emojis.

Their fellow Gogglebox star, Izzi Warner, sent her well wishes, writing: “Sorry for your loss, sending you love.”

‘Gogglebox’ stars Tom and Julie Malone’s dog Izzey has died (Instagram @themalonesgb)

Izzi’s sister, Ellie, sent heart emojis, while their many fans posted messages of support in response.