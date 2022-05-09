Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr delighted fans by sharing footage of the family dancing together at his brother’s wedding.

The Malone family have appeared on Channel 4’s popular TV show since 2014, with son Tom quitting in 2021 while his parents Tom and Julie and brother Shaun continued without him.

However, many viewers don’t realise that the Malones actually have two other children called Lee and Vanessa who don’t appear on Gogglebox.

On Sunday (8 May), Tom posted photos to Instagram from Lee’s wedding, which had been pushed back a number of years due to the pandemic.

“So after 2 years of postponements my brother @lee_malone and sister-in-law @sarah.malone11 finally got to have their big day! Couldn’t be happier for you both!” he wrote.

“And of course a Malone wedding was always gonna be eventful [cry laughing emoji]. Congratulations to you both… #TheMalones.”

In the photos, Tom and Lee could be seen posing together, while Tom also sat for pictures with his mum, dad and brother Shaun.

A video was also included showing the family dancing together to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”, as well as Tom recreating the Dirty Dancing lift to “The Time of My Life” with another guest.

Last year, parents Tom and Julie shared their first photo of Lee to Instagram.