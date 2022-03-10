Gogglebox’s Malone family have announced the death of their beloved dog Lucy.

The fan-favourites from Manchester – Tom Sr, Julie, and their son Shaun – have appeared on the hit Channel 4 show since 2014.

The family are typically surrounded by at least one of their dogs. The Malones have had four Rottweilers throughout their time on the series.

On Wednesday (9 March), the family shared a photo to Instagram announcing the death of their dog, Lucy.

“Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy,” they wrote. “She fought right to the end to stay with us.

“Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us. Rest in Peace sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts xx.”

Thousands of people took to the comments to offer their condolences, including the Malones’ son Tom Jr, who had previously appeared on the show before leaving in 2021.

Tom Jr wrote that Lucy was “such a good girl” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner added that she was “thinking of you all”, while show regulars Dave and Shirley Griffiths said they were “sorry to hear the sad news”.

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb also wrote: “Sorry to hear this! Sending hugs xx.”

The hit series airs on Friday nights on Channel 4.