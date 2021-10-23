Gogglebox viewers were excited to see a new family join the show – but are wondering what this means for two fan favourites.

The Channel 4 entertainment show welcomed Brian and Jane, a new brother and sister duo from London, on Friday night’s episode (22 October).

While fans praised the pair for their first appearance, some were left confused by the timing as Jenny Newby and Lee Riley failed to show up.

This led many to express their worry over their absence on Twitter.

“Just me who’s thinking where on earth Jenny and Lee are??” one fan wrote alongside a sea of messages asking: “Where are Jenny and Lee this week?”

Another concerned viewers asked: “Hold the phone. There’s no Jenny and @leegogglebox tonight on #Gogglebox?”

However, those worried the show was quietly phasing the pair our need not worry – acording to a reputabl fan page dedicated to the show, they are just having a well-earned holiday.

Corroborating this is Jenny and Lee’s joint Instagram page, on which Lee shared a photo from Cyprus with his partner, Steve.

Lee Riley is taking a break from filming (Instagram @jennyandlee_gogglebox)

Jenny and Lee, who are close friends, have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014.