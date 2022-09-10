Jump to content
Gogglebox: Channel 4 explains decision not to cancel episode day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

‘Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this,’ said a spokesperson

Louis Chilton
Saturday 10 September 2022 11:14
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Channel 4 has explained the decision to air Friday night’s instalment of Gogglebox as usual.

The series aired amid widespread schedule changes across the main broadcasters in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday (8 September), it was announced that the Queen had died in Balmoral at the age of 96.

While Channel 4 had cancelled much of its scheduled programming in the immediate aftermath of the news, the broadcaster’s bosses revealed on Friday (9 September) that Gogglebox would air as usual.

A spokesman said, per The Mirror: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said: “On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country.

‘Gogglebox’ follows regular people as they react to the week’s TV

(Channel 4)

“For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities.”

In the wake of the monarch’s death, a host of celebrities from across the world of film, TV and music, including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dame Helen Mirren, and Daniel Craig, paid tribute to the Queen.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

