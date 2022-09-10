Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 4 has explained the decision to air Friday night’s instalment of Gogglebox as usual.

The series aired amid widespread schedule changes across the main broadcasters in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday (8 September), it was announced that the Queen had died in Balmoral at the age of 96.

While Channel 4 had cancelled much of its scheduled programming in the immediate aftermath of the news, the broadcaster’s bosses revealed on Friday (9 September) that Gogglebox would air as usual.

A spokesman said, per The Mirror: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Alex Mahon, Channel 4’s chief executive, said: “On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country.

“For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities.”

In the wake of the monarch’s death, a host of celebrities from across the world of film, TV and music, including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dame Helen Mirren, and Daniel Craig, paid tribute to the Queen.

