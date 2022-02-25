Gogglebox is returning with its first Scottish cast members in six years.

The popular Channel 4 TV series, in which households watch and commentate on the week’s TV, has recently faced criticism for its lack of Scottish representation.

The latest series, which starts on Friday (25 February), will feature new watchers Roisin, 23 and Joe, 25.

The couple have been together four years and live in Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.

Last September, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Channel 4 bosses during a Scottish Affairs Committee session that there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.

As a result, Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon later wrote to MPs confirming the broadcaster had agreed a separate budget for a dedicated team to find Scots to appear on the show.

According to Channel 4, Gogglebox newcomer Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends. Joe, meanwhile, enjoys playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.

In the first episode of series 19, the show’s armchair critics will watch programmes such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Additional reporting by Press Association.