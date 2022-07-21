Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has apologised after “pulling a woman” into a pool.

It was claimed that Webb, 50, became angry after he was pushed into the pool fully clothed by a friend at the members-only Brighton Beach House.

The reality star – who has appeared on the Channel 4 programme since 2013 – reportedly pulled a woman into the pool after she laughed at the incident.

A source told The Sun that the woman had been chatting to Webb’s husband, Daniel Lustig-Webb, “with her legs in the pool when Stephen was pushed in”.

“She started laughing like everyone else, which seemed to anger Stephen. For some reason he appeared to be furious with her and started shouting at her, then came over and pulled her into the pool,” they said.

Webb has since apologised for his behaviour, telling the publication: “I am very sorry if she felt upset or hurt my by actions. That was never my intention.

“‘I’d been swimming and having dried and got fully dressed, a friend pushed me back into the pool.”

The Brighton-based TV personality said he took the joke “in very good spirits”, adding that people surrounding them were also “laughing and joking”.

(Channel 4)

“I took it in very good spirits and everyone was laughing and joking so seeing his friend sat on the edge of the pool, pulled her round her waist into the water with me,” Webb recalled.

“We’d enjoyed a really good time together and I felt it was all part of the fun.”

Webb originally appeared on Gogglebox in 2013 with his ex-partner Chris Ashby-Steed. He is now accompanied by his current husband Daniel, who joined the show in 2018.