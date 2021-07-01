Gok Wan has shaved his hair off live on TV in support of a young family member who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The TV presenter appeared on This Morning on Thursday (1 July) where he revealed that his cousin’s 12-year-old daughter Alyssa is in hospital in Leicester having chemotherapy, causing her hair to fall out.

As an act of support, Wan had his own hair shaved off, initially exclaiming to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “That’s a lot of hair.”

As it was revealed that £10,000 had already been donated towards the charity Young Lives vs Cancer, he continued: “It’s well worth it. It’s a quiff, but every single strand of hair is going to help so many young people and families. Every single strand is worth it.”

A total of £32,000 was raised for the charity.

Earlier on in the show, Wan explained that Alyssa had just changed treatments and wasn’t feeling well, before reading out a message from her.

“There are so many kids and young people going through this right now so I said I would do something to support her,” Wan explained, as he described his hope that pushing himself out of his “comfort zone” would encourage viewers to donate to charity.