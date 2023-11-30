Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ABC’s first-ever dating show for senior citizens, The Golden Bachelor, is already approaching its two-hour season finale.

The popular spin-off of the network’s Bachelor franchise premiered on 28 September, welcoming its first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, a widower from Indiana looking for his second shot at love.

He began his Golden Bachelor journey with 22 senior women competing for his heart. After weeks of dates, hometown visits, and a spicy hotel stay in Costa Rica, Gerry is finally down to two women.

After a week’s pause in observation of Thanksgiving, The Golden Bachelor returns with its highly anticipated two-hour season finale on Thursday (30 November) on ABC, beginning at 8pm EST. US viewers will be able to tune into the episode the next day on Hulu.

Since its premiere, Gerry, 72, has stolen the hearts of Bachelor nation. The show’s season debut racked up the biggest same-day audience since last year’s The Bachelor “After the Final Rose” episode in March.

The show is hosted by Bachelor season five star Jesse Palmer, who took over the franchise’s hosting duties from longtime host Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise in 2021 amid a racism controversy.

It’s been six years since Gerry’s high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Toni, suddenly fell ill and died in 2017. And now, the retired restaurateur is about to start a “new chapter with the woman of his dreams”.

The Golden Bachelor women (ABC)

In the third-to-last episode, fan-favourite Faith – who received the first impression rose during episode one – was eliminated.

The final is now down to Leslie, a 64-year-old Minnesotan fitness instructor, and Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey.

He was introduced to both of their families during week six’s hometown visits. Leslie’s midwest charm clearly made an impression on Gerry, as they both exchanged their first “I love you’s” on-screen. Theresa introduced him to her children and grandchildren and the two shared a private Ferris wheel ride overlooking Casino Pier.

Find out who Gerry’s dream woman is tomorrow night on ABC, beginning at 8pm EST, or the day after on Hulu. There’s currently no confirmed broadcaster for this first season of The Golden Bachelor in the UK.