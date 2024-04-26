For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner’s daughter has called out fans for the “disheartening level of rage and cruelty” aimed at her father and his former partner, Theresa Nist, after they announced their divorce.

Earlier this month, Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, announced that they were getting divorced after just three months of marriage.

“It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!” Turner’s daughter Angie wrote on Instagram.

“What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with. My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings,” she added.

“To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Just last week, Angie posted a photo of the combined families, writing in the caption: “We all came together, had the best time, and showed each other love. I will call you all family forever!”

“We are bonded for life,” Nist responded in the comments.

Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist and Angie (centre) ( The Walt Disney Company )

Turner starred as the first septuagenarian to lead the inaugural season of The Bachelor franchise spin-off, which aired last fall on ABC.

After a weeks-long journey narrowing down an initial pool of 22 women, Turner proposed to Nist. They tied the knot in a televised ceremony on ABC in January – the franchise’s first live wedding since 2014.

Three months later, Turner and Nist appeared on Good Morning America to announce their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and – and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to – dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Nist admitted that their search for a new home together was a factor in their break-up. The two were looking in South Carolina and New Jersey but never finalised any plans. She thanked all their fans who have offered love and support throughout their experience on the show and after.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”