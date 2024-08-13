Support truly

Bachelor Nation is preparing for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, starring ex-Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos.

61-year-old Joan was one of 21 women who competed for the heart of Gerry Turner in 2023. Her journey, however, was cut short when she left the show in the third episode to support her daughter after an unexpected medical emergency arose.

When the school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, returns to the screen on September 18, she will be handing out the roses in her search for a second chance at love.

“Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values,” reads her official Golden Bachelorette bio. Besides having to self-eliminate from The Golden Bachelor, she has also faced several other challenges along the way, including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage.

“Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking,” it continues. “Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.”

From Bachelor winner Kelsey Anderson’s “hot dad,” Mark, to Tina Turner’s godson, meet the 24 contestants fighting to become Joan’s next love below.

Bill, 68 – Retired Videographer

open image in gallery Bill on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Portland, Oregon

“Bill is an outgoing, charismatic man who is ready to meet the one! The retired video producer is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who says: ‘I am Latin; romance is in my blood!’ He shares two daughters with his ex-wife, and they are all extremely supportive of him going on this journey and hopefully finding love again. When he isn’t spending time with family, Bill loves playing guitar, public speaking and rocking out to the Beatles.”

Fun Facts: Bill is a member of two Toastmasters clubs. His dream is to own a coffee shop and name it Billy Beans. He is currently watching his way through the list of every Academy Award Best Picture winner.

Bob, 66 – Chiropractor

open image in gallery Bob on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

“This chiropractor is an avid surfer, and he’s ready to see if he and Joan have the totally tubular chemistry he’s been searching for. After going through a divorce, Bob is ready to open his heart again and is hoping to find a kind, patient and compassionate woman – someone he can truly call a partner. Bob is very dedicated to his work as a chiropractor, and there’s nothing he loves more than helping people. When he isn’t working, Bob enjoys going for ocean swims, watching Pixar movies and eating dark chocolate.”

Fun Facts: Bob loves to go on walks with his dog, Clarence. He doesn’t do fast food, and he loves to in-line skate, but only on quads.

Charles K, 62 – Portfolio Manager

open image in gallery Charles K on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

“The portfolio manager has strong family values, is well-traveled, and is the life of the party. While Charles K is very proud of his work, he says his five children are his greatest accomplishment. When he isn’t working or spending time with family, Charles K loves playing basketball, dancing, exercising and exploring the outdoors. He also takes his style (or, as his son says, his ‘drip’) seriously.”

Fun Facts: Charles K loves kayaking, says Saturday mornings are for sleeping in and is very proud of the work he’s done building homes in rural Nicaragua.

Charles L, 66 – Retired Financial Analyst

open image in gallery Charles L on ‘The Golden Bachelorette' ( Disney )

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“The retired data analyst and father of two is ready for a second chance at true love and excited to put himself out there. Charles L is no stranger to taking risks. He grew up in rural China and moved to the United States with only $20 in his pocket. Now, he’s ready to risk it all for love and is hoping Joan can match his kind heart, hilarious sense of humor, and sweet soul. If Charles L could see anyone in concert during his golden years, he’d love to see Britney Spears perform one day.”

Fun Facts: Charles L dreams of going to the moon. He loves to fish and grew up making his own fishing nets. His favorite TV show is the NBA Finals every year.

Chock, 60 – Insurance Executive

open image in gallery Chock on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Wichita, Kansas

“Chock is kind, loves adventure, and has had a successful career owning his own business. He has a very full life with his kids, his adorable black Lab Super Tubbs, and his work, but he knows he’s missing the one thing he wants most – love. Chock truly believes love can be found at any age and is enthusiastic about finding that spark again. He’s hoping this is his moment to meet the adventurous, compassionate woman he’s been looking for. When Chock isn’t working or spending time with his kids, he loves exercising and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. His guilty pleasure is shopping, and he can’t resist a good sale!”

Fun Facts: Chock is a self-proclaimed grill master. He once went nighttime shark diving in Australia, and he hopes that Chevy Camaros with T-tops make a comeback.

Christopher, 64 – Contractor

open image in gallery Christopher on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: West Babylon, New York

“Christopher is a proud father and grandfather who is ready to say goodbye to his single days. He loves owning a construction company, but his greatest accomplishments in life are his three kids and seven grandkids. Christopher is looking for a genuine connection with a sincere woman, and he can really see a future with Joan. He truly believes that it is never too late to find love and has high hopes for the Golden Bachelorette. In his free time, Christopher loves exercising and cooking healthy meals.”

Fun Facts: Christopher loves that his birthday is on Christmas Eve, loves Earth, Wind & Fire and loves bowling with his grandkids.

Dan, 64 – Private Investor

open image in gallery Dan on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Naples, Florida

“The private investor is an optimistic, loyal and open-minded guy who loves the simple things in life, like enjoying a Saturday morning at the farmers market. He deeply values his close relationship with the women in his life, like his two daughters and his sister. Dan says he’s currently the happiest he’s ever been and just wants to meet the right woman to live out his golden years with.”

Fun Facts: Dan loves to picnic at the beach and loves to sing, just not in public. He is also a big reader of historical biographies.

David, 68 – Rancher

open image in gallery David on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Austin, Texas

“David is a sweet soul who’s ready to find love! He’s thoughtful, sensitive and kind and has dedicated his life to being there for others. He put a pause on dating for 16 years to focus on his kids but is now ready to meet the love of his life and ride off into the sunset together. David loves running marathons and spontaneously booking flights to new destinations.”

Fun Facts: David’s hero is his 91-year-old mother. He loves to indulge in a cold beer on a hot day, and he loves breakfast tacos.

Gary, 65 – Retired Finance Executive

open image in gallery Gary on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Palm Desert, California

“Handsome Gary has a zest for life that lights up every room he enters! He loves the retired life in Palm Desert, where he enjoys taking spin classes, golfing and watching The View. Gary is the godson of the legendary Tina Turner and is also very musically gifted, with a beautiful singing voice and killer dance moves. The charming father of two says his dating life has been nonexistent, but he couldn’t be more ready to meet his soulmate. He dreams of owning a home in the South of France.”

Fun Facts: Gary loves the spa. He says bring back disco, and he rides hard for the USC Trojans.

Gil, 60 – Educator

open image in gallery Gil on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Mission Viejo, California

“Gil is the perfect combination of romantic, sweet and emotional. This educator is ready for love again and misses that feeling of knowing you’re with the right person. The father of two wants to show the world that men can be committed and want the same kinds of relationships that women do during their golden years. Gil loves going to comedy clubs with his friends and indulging in a relaxing foot massage in his free time. He knows retirement is on the horizon for him and dreams of living in Hawaii by the beach with the partner he is walking through the rest of his life with.”

Fun Facts: Gil is a skilled juggler. His favorite book is The Bridges of Madison County, and he loves taking road trips, especially with his family.

Gregg, 64 – Retired University Vice President

open image in gallery Gregg on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Longboat Key, Florida

“Gregg is ready to receive the love and care he gives to so many others. He is empathetic, passionate, well-read and has a great sense of humor. He says that he believes love allows people to be the best version of themselves and is truly ready to let love in again. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, and they love watching Bachelor Nation shows together as a family. Gregg and his dog, FlipFlop, are a package deal, so Joan better get ready for some puppy love!”

Fun Facts: Gregg wears flip-flops 90 percent of the time, he loves root beer floats and he recently traveled to Rwanda to hike with gorillas.

Guy, 66 – Emergency Room Doctor

open image in gallery Guy on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Reno, Nevada

“The emergency room physician has dedicated nearly 40 years to helping others as a doctor, and he is excited about the opportunity to meet someone to share the rest of his life with. Guy is charismatic, confident and romantic and is looking for a woman who is intelligent and funny. He loves spending time with his four kids and grandchild and wants to prove to the world that older men still have a zest for life. Guy does NOT fit the ‘grumpy old man’ stereotype and knows he has a lot of life left to live.”

Fun Facts: Guy is planning to hike Mount Kilimanjaro this fall. He dreams about the Dallas Cowboys winning a Super Bowl. He is also a Beatlemaniac.

Jack, 68 – Caterer

open image in gallery Jack on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Chicago, Illinois

“The retired restaurant owner and chef has a big personality and loves spending time in the kitchen. Jack is ready to treat Joan like the queen she is and wants to cook a five-star meal just for her. The father and grandfather loves making people laugh and is looking to find his travel partner for life. He went on a solo trip to Italy last year and it made him realize that he truly wants someone to enjoy the world with.”

Fun Facts: Jack is a proud racquetball champion. His favorite treat is a cigar, twice a month, and on May 22, 1977, Jack was sitting in the front row at Elvis’ last concert in Chicago.

Jonathan, 61 – Shipping Consultant

open image in gallery Jonathan on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Oakland, Iowa

“The materials specialist is full of life, love and positivity, and he’s easy on the eyes as well. Jonathan hopes to prove that there are good men out there with real intentions of finding love in their golden years. His two kids are his number one priority, but he’s ready to make time for himself and his dating life. In his free time, Jonathan loves going to museums, attending live theater, and spending time with his three pets – a dog, a cat, and a floppy-eared rabbit.”

Fun Facts: Jonathan loves amusement park funnel cake. He toyed with the idea of being a bodybuilder, and he starts every day with two cups of coffee in bed.

Jordan, 61 – Sales Manager

open image in gallery Jordan on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Chicago, Illinois

“This dad is extremely family-oriented and is very close with his three daughters and three brothers. When Jordan isn’t working, he loves walking his dog, Mickey, along the lake, enjoying deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and playing ping-pong. Jordan is warm and funny and really wants to meet a woman to grow old with. He hopes to find someone who loves being outside and trying new restaurants.”

Fun Facts: Jordan won two ‘Mr Legs’ contests in college, and he loves Thanksgiving for the food, family and football.

Keith, 62 – Girl Dad

open image in gallery Keith on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: San Jose, California

“The sales director and father of three is loving, smart and creative. Keith is not only 6-foot-5 but also a social butterfly with a big personality to match! He has dedicated most of his adult life to being a single dad and raising his daughters, but the soon-to-be empty-nester is ready to put himself first and prioritize finding love. When Keith falls for someone, he falls hard and fast and is hoping Joan could be the one for him. Keith believes age is just a number. His guilty pleasure is Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and he says he can never have just one scoop.”

Fun Facts: Keith’s life goal is to play a round of golf at Augusta National; he is the king of cornhole, or ‘bags,’ as he calls it, and he had the best time at Stagecoach this past year.

Ken, 60 – Property Management Treasurer

open image in gallery Ken on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Peabody, Massachusetts

“Ken’s family and friends describe him as honest, adventurous and active. He has run many marathons, plays tennis and loves cycling. Ken is looking for a partner who has a good sense of humor and can keep up with his on-the-go lifestyle. He says he still feels young, even in his 60s and is in a very happy place in life despite not having someone to experience it all with. Ken’s heart is open to love, and he is so excited about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find it with Joan. When he isn’t working or spending time with his adult kids, Ken loves watching Ted Lasso and cheering on Boston sports teams.”

Fun Facts: Ken is a Miley Cyrus stan. He’s been told he’s a bad driver, but he’s not buying it. His greatest dream is to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

Kim, 69 – Retired Navy Captain

open image in gallery Kim on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Seattle, Washington

“The retired naval officer loves spending time on his sailboat and dreams of taking Joan for a romantic ride as the sun goes down. Kim is a man of integrity who says he loves making the most of life at any age. He is sincere and generous, and he is a proud father and grandfather. Kim is ready for love and hopes to make his future partner feel special.”

Fun Facts: Kim is an excellent whistler. His favorite food as a child was clam cakes, and he would love to learn how to play the piano.

Mark, 57 – Army Veteran

open image in gallery Mark on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Leesville, Louisiana

“You may recognize Mark as Kelsey Anderson’s dad and Joey Graziadei’s future father-in-law! Inspired by Kelsey and Joey’s love story, Mark is excited about this chance to find love again. Mark is empathetic and warm and has dedicated his life to working for the military. His five children are his greatest accompaniment, and he can’t wait to have grandchildren one day. Mark loved watching The Golden Bachelor because it made him realize he’s not alone in his grief, and others are also hoping to find love again in this chapter of life. He loves traveling to visit his kids, and he hopes to meet a woman to plant roots with again.”

Fun Facts: Mark is terrified of ostriches; his favorite movie is Elf, and he can wiggle his ears.

Michael, 65 – Retired Banking CEO

open image in gallery Michael on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Denver, North Carolina

“The banking exec is a dad of two sons he loves very much, and they both hope he can find love again. Michael is compassionate, creative and intelligent, and he loves learning new things. When he’s not working, he enjoys reading, watching movies and exploring Chicago’s botanical gardens.”

Fun Facts: Michael went to Lollapalooza three times … all in his 50s! He’s a proud Swiftie and terrified of talent shows.

Pablo, 63 – Retired UN Agency Director

open image in gallery Pablo on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Cambridge, Maryland

“Pablo is a man of the world who spends his days saving lives and his evenings curled up on the couch watching reruns of his favorite sitcoms. When he isn’t volunteering as an EMT, Pablo, who is originally from Buenos Aires, enjoys visiting his kids and grandkids in California and New York, running ultramarathons, and watching rugby. Pablo is also a sucker for a rom-com and isn’t afraid to admit that he cries in almost all romantic scenes.”

Fun Facts: Pablo has a degree in geographical engineering. He has a tough time controlling himself around ice cream. Pablo doesn’t have a travel bucket list because he wants to go everywhere!

Pablo, 69 – Salon Owner

open image in gallery Pablo on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Chicago, Illinois

“Pascal is a very proud father and grandfather whose family is his pride and joy. When he’s not working, Pascal loves going to the theater, trying new restaurants and going to concerts. He loves the finer things in life and says while he isn’t a great cook, he ‘makes great reservations!’ Pascal is French, so being romantic is in his blood, and he’s hoping to meet a woman who is passionate, full of life and intelligent.”

Fun Facts: Pascal loves taking his grandson to the aquarium. He played a lot of tennis back in the day, and in another life, Pascal would have loved to be a fashion designer.

RJ, 66 – Financial Adviser

open image in gallery RJ on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: Irvine, California

“RJ is the happiest person he knows, and he’s ready to share all that happiness with a special someone. When he isn’t working, RJ loves playing poker and golf and enjoys good food with good friends. His guilty pleasures are warm chocolate chip cookies and long walks on the beach.”

Fun Facts: RJ’s favorite Christmas movie is Die Hard; He’s been to 47 of the United States; and loves to read spy novels.

Thomas, 62 – FDNY Chief

open image in gallery Thomas on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Location: New York, New York

“This New York City firefighter is a great catch, and he is so excited about the opportunity to find love again. Thomas is a father of three and is very close with his kids. When he isn’t working hard in the firehouse, he enjoys playing ukulele, eating ice cream and listening to Elton John while walking around Central Park. Thomas is a self-proclaimed great gift-giver and is hopeful that Joan is ready to be showered with tokens of his affection. He has a hilarious and sarcastic sense of humor.”

Fun Facts: Thomas knows how to ride a unicycle. He once owned his own crêperie in Rhode Island. He is a big skier and an even bigger après-skier.