‘Did he forget?’: Paul Walter Hauser appears to snub Taron Egerton in Golden Globes speech

‘Imagine thanking Jesus but not Taron Egerton,’ fan wrote

Tom Murray
Wednesday 11 January 2023 03:58
Comments
Golden Globes winner Michelle Yeoh refuses to rush acceptance speech

Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January).

The actor starred as the American murderer, rapist, and suspected serial killer Larry Hall in Apple TV’s Blackbird.

On accepting his award, Hauser thanked numerous members of the cast. However, he failed to mention the show’s lead, Taron Egerton, who played Chicago drug dealer James Keene.

It’s unclear whether the actor’s omission was deliberate, though, as he did hug Egerton after he was announced as winner.

On Twitter, fans pointed out that Hauser had failed to mention his costar.

“Of all the cast, did dude forget to thank Taron Egerton???” One asked.

“Amazing show. Did he forget to mention Taron Egerton?” Tweeted another.

Another wrote: “Imagine thanking Jesus but not Taron Egerton.”

Find live updates from the Golden Globes here and the updated list of winners as they’re announced here.

