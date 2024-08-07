A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder fans share same complaints about Netflix adaptation

Support truly

Netflix has left some readers of Holly Jackson’s 2019 book, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, disappointed with its newly released adaptation.

The six-part series stars Emma Myers (Wednesday) as young sleuth Pip Fitz-Amobi, who seeks to prove her older classmate, Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies), wasn’t murdered by her boyfriend five years prior as the police had concluded.

While the show – in association with the BBC – was released in the UK in July, it finally made its way to the US last week, where it’s currently topping the streamer’s Most Watched list.

Since its US release, a number of viewers have noted on social media that the show deviates substantially from the book.

“I am so disappointed in the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series on Netflix. They changed so much from the book?” one person tweeted. “I am so passionate about AGGGTMM so this makes me sad.” They did, however, add that the casting was perfect.

“I watched all the series in one sitting and my favorite phrase to use was: THIS DIDN’T HAPPEN IN THE BOOKS, or, THIS IS NOT HOW IT HAPPENED,” a second agreed, while a third argued: “It just seemed so silent and like everything was happening for no reason and apart from the music it seemed so boring. The casting was so on point but it was bad with all the change they made!”

A fourth found that the show “is good for people who haven’t read the books and just wanted to see the show.”

open image in gallery Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Mob in ‘A Good Girls Guide to Murder’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

“But as a book reader, I noticed some scenes from the book that were missing,” they added. “But overall it was great!”

*Warning potential spoilers to follow*

It’s worth noting that there is a US and a UK version of Jackson’s book trilogy. The biggest difference between the two is in the story’s setting with the US edition set in Connecticut and the UK edition set in the fictional English town of Little Kilton.

While Netflix’s version follows the UK edition, there are still some major (and minor) differences in the story. The more significant changes include timeline shifts and character developments.

Here are some of the more relevant and surprising differences.

Set in different decades

Instead of taking place in 2012 and 2017 as the UK book did, the show takes place in 2019 and 2024. Along with this decade shift comes Pip’s social media platform of choice. In the books, she uses Facebook to search for clues, whereas in the show, she uses Instagram.

open image in gallery ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ book fans have been left disappointed by Netflix’s adaptation ( Sally Mais/Netflix )

Andie and Nat Da Silva’s friendship

As for character relationships, the book pits Andie and Nat Da Silva against each other, and after feeling threatened by Nat, Andie humiliates her by releasing her nudes. However, in the series, they’re portrayed as best friends and when Pip suggests that Andie might’ve been the one to release the photos, Nat brushes off the theory.

Pip’s confrontation with Becca Bell

After Pip confronts Andie’s sister Becca about her role in her sister’s death, Becca becomes enraged and spikes Pip’s drink. In the book, once Pip is drugged, she runs outside to try and escape Becca, who’s trying to kill her. However, at the conclusion of the series, Becca brings Pip to where she dumped Andie’s body before trying to kill her. Pip was never shown the dumping site in the book.

Andie’s personality

In the book, Andie is portrayed as a ruthless girl who treats her friends poorly and threatens anybody who tries to do her wrong. The series completely swaps this and makes her a kind and warm soul who only ends up selling drugs out of desperation to escape her abusive father.

Max Hastings’ crimes are handled differently

Once Max Hastings is found out for his crimes of drugging and raping Becca and other girls in the book, he’s arrested and charged for the assaults. However, in the series, the authorities are never alerted about his crimes, and he appears to walk free. The show’s decision to change this seems appropriate as it perfectly sets up the potential for more seasons, as Pip promises Max that she will “never stop until every single person [he’s] ever hurt gets justice.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is available to stream on Netflix.