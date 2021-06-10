Good Morning Britain hosts confused as Jools Holland fails to turn up for interview

The hosts of Good Morning Britain were left confused when Jools Holland failed to turn up for his interview.

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard were expecting to see the pianist and TV personality on Thursday morning (10 June), but he was nowhere to be seen.

Holland was set to join the pair for a virtual chat alongside Vic Reeves – real name Jim Moir – who previously appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox.

According to Shephard, Holland had been sent a Zoom link ahead of the interview, but had failed to activate it.

“He may have run off to sea or the circus – we just don’t know,” Reeves quipped.

They all concluded that he had probably “overslept”.

Metro has since claimed that Holland didn’t turn up to the interview as his alarm failed to wake him up.

Susanna Reid and comedian Vic Reeves laugh as Jools Holland fails to turn up to ‘GMB’ interview (ITV)

Both Holland Reeves were set to discuss their new podcast, which is titled Jools and Jim’s Joyride.

Celebrity guests include Damon Hill and Jessie Ware.