Good Morning Britain’s ratings sink to 450,000 viewers

Good Morning Britain’s ratings have plunged, with just 451,000 viewers watching yesterday’s episode (2 June).

Viewing figures for the ITV breakfast show have been declining since Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit in March. Ratings had hit a record high at 1.9m viewers the day before he quit over the backlash to his comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan has claimed that he’s been asked to return to the show, which was hosted on Tuesday by Adil Ray and Susanna Reid.

He told The Sun: “I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them – but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again?

“I was hired to give very strong, honestly held opinions, which I did. But in the end I was asked to apologise for a genuinely held opinion.”

Numerous presenters have guest hosted in Morgan’s place, while producers search for a permanent replacement.

Morgan stepped down from his role as GMB co-host following a row over his remarks about Markle.

The controversial presenter had made repeated criticisms of Markle, but sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints when he said he “didn’t believe a word” of Markle saying she’d be left with “suicidal thoughts” during her time as a royal.

Mental health charity Mind called his comments “concerning” and “disappointing”.