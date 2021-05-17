Susanna Reid turns down hug from co-host Adil Ray in awkward GMB moment

Good Morning Britain viewers watched on as Susanna Reid awkwardly turned down a hug from Adil Ray.

Ray, who was co-hosting the series on Monday’s episode (17 May), was celebrating the easing of Covid regulations, which has seen the reopening of public establishments, including restaurants and cinemas.

The rules also mean that you are now permitted to hug friends and family members, and Ray jokingly offered an embrace to Reid after watching a video in which Dr Hilary was shown hugging his wife.

Standing on his feet and holding his arms open wide, Ray walked towards her, saying: “Come on, come one – I haven’t seen you in such a long time.”

Reid replied immediately, saying: “No, no, no, no.”

She added: “What did Dr Hilary say? I’m still in the mood for a virtual hug.”

Elaborating upon why she rejected the hug, Reid said: “Adil, apologies. I’m protecting you first of all. Secondly, if we ration our hugs I’m letting you hug more important people.”

Ray, who asked if she had changed her mind later on in the show, joked: “Susanna, let’s be honest – if there was no pandemic you would still not hug people.”

Susanna Reid awkwardly rejects hug from Adil Ray on ‘Good Morning Britain’ (ITV)

He then recounted an experience where the host had turned down another hug from him at the National Television Awards. Reid, who suggested she does not like hugs ordinarily, quipped that he had “[felt] the forcefield”.

Reid also told viewers that they had been warned not to hug in the workplace despite the relaxation of guidelines.

One viewer wrote in response to the awkward encounter: “Well that attempt to hug Susanna failed miserably Adil. Better luck next time!”