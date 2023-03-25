Gordon Ramsay responds to Alan Sugar amid heated row over their BBC shows

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsay has hit out at Alan Sugar amid the stars’ ongoing row.

In 2022, the celebrity chef launched a BBC One show titled Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

The news was met with criticism from Sugar, who called the series a “virtual rip-off” of his own BBC show The Apprentice.

In a new interview with The Sun, Ramsay urged Sugar to stop “b***ing” and talking “absolute bollocks”.

“He has no right to start throwing his toys out the pram,” said the Kitchen Nightmares star. “Do you think Simon Cowell started complaining about The Voice when he was running The X Factor? Of course he didn’t.”

He continued: “There is more than enough room for both shows on the BBC. Come on Alan! Share the f***ing love!”

Ramsay added that some of The Apprentice contestants are “dying to come on” his show.

“One of his contestants who ran a cupcake firm got in touch. What is a cupcake firm going to Alan Sugar for money for? They should be coming to me,” he said.

(BBC One)

“Anyway, she said to me, ‘I love the show, I am a huge supporter, how can I apply to come on?’ I wanted to send it and say, ‘See, you are b***ing about me but your contestants are dying to come on the show!’”

Speaking to The Daily Mail in January, Sugar called Ramsay’s show a “cockamamie idea”.

“I like Gordon and I think he’s very good and should stick to what he should do, cooking and all that stuff,” he said.

(USA TODAY Sports)

“He had something, which was like, I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice. No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate that’s all I would say.”

Last week, Sugar told The Sun that Ramsay’s show would not be remembered by viewers, “not even in 17 weeks’ time”.

He insisted, however, that he doesn’t want to “start a war”.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars sees 12 food entrepreneurs compete in a series of challenges for a £150,000 investment for their food business.