Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.

During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”

He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.

Ramsay cooked for Diana at Chelsea restaurant Aubergine in the Nineties, where she ate pressed leek terrine as a starter and sea bass as a main.

