Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez has returned home after being admitted to hospital and put on an IV drip.

On Tuesday (21 December), the dancer shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram as he lay in a hospital bed wearing a mask and attached to an IV.

“I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was [an] interesting 24h in Hospital,” Marquez wrote. “@glouiseatkinson thinks it was a excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the Christmas presents.”

The Spanish dancer did not say why he had been hospitalised, but confirmed that he was now doing well, saying: “I am back home having cookies and cuddles of my little nurse.

“Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me. FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!”

Marquez’s post was met with outpourings of support from his fellow Strictly pros, with Katya Jones commenting: “Oh no! Get better soon Gorks.”

“Oh no! Hope you’re okay,” Janette Manrara wrote, while Dianne Buswell added: “Hope your feeling better soon gorks.”

Marquez is engaged to actor Gemma Atkinson, who he met when she competed on the show in 2017. The pair have a two-year-old daughter called Mia together.

He appeared on the most recent series of Strictly with actor Katie McGlynn, where the pair were the second couple to be eliminated from the competition.