Gossip Girl stars share photo of unexpected lift reunion

Two stars from the original Gossip Girl series had a mini reunion, delighting fans of the show.

Ed Westwick and Kelly Rutherford posed together in a gold lift for a trio of selfies which they both shared to social media.

Posting one snap on his Instagram stories, Westwick captioned the picture: “Elevator selfie with the legend herself.”

Meanwhile, Rutherford uploaded all three pictures to her Instagram with a black heart emoji.

In the pictures, both are sporting shades, while Westwick is dressed in head-to-toe black and Rutherford is wearing layers in shades of beige.

The pair’s characters were close in the CW show, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, charting the fictional lives of Manhattan’s elite social set.

Westwick starred as bad-boy hotel heir Chuck Bass, while Rutherford played his stepmother and then adoptive mother Lily van der Woodsen (though her surname changed several times throughout the show due to her numerous marriages).

Lily was also the mother of Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively in her break-out role, and married Chuck’s father Bart Bass, played by Robert John Burke, in the season one finale. After Bart was killed off in season two, Lily became like a mother to Chuck, and the characters were often involved in mutual plotlines and heartfelt scenes together.

The social media post of the pair unexpectedly reuniting 12 years after the show ended garnered more than 1.4 million likes and thousands of excited comments from fans.

“Fave duo,” wrote one, while another commented: “best. reunion. ever.”

Westwick recently married his girlfriend of three years, Supergirl actress Amy Jackson, in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony, also attended by Rutherford.

The original Gossip Girl cast included Penn Badgley, who went on to play the main character in hit Netflix show You, and Kristen Bell, who acted as narrator by providing the narration as the anonymous Gossip Girl character.

A reboot of the show aired on HBO in 2021 to mixed reviews.