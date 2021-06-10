HBO has released the first full Gossip Girl reboot trailer, offering a glimpse at the lives of the new teenagers ruling Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The trailer, which can be viewed here, shows the queen bee clique welcome a new student into their friendship group, who gets uncomfortably close to one of the girl’s boyfriends.

But these teenagers might have another problem to worry about, with the ominous voice of Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) warning: “There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard.”

The Gossip Girl reboot stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

It seems as though Zoya Lott is the new Dan Humphrey of the show, who joins the group as an outsider and acts as the viewer’s tour guide. Humphrey was played by Penn Badgley in the original series, which also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford.

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar, the 10-episode sequel series will be set eight years after Humphrey closed down the titular website.

The Gossip Girl reboot will air on 8 July on HBO Max.