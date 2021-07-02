Gossip Girl reboot will launch on BBC One in the UK

The much-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot will debut in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

All six seasons of Gossip Girl, the original series on which it is based, will also be made available to watch on iPlayer.

Running from 2007 to 2012, Gossip Girl followed a group of privileged teenagers in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The lead cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock and Zión Moreno.

“The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer,” said Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels.

“The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”

Showrunner Joshua Safran recently said that the reboot series will see its characters “wrestle” with their own privilege.

“In light of [Black Lives Matter], in light of a lot of things, even going back to Occupy Wall Street, things have shifted,” he said.

“I think the first [Gossip Girl] showed a little bit of wealth porn or privilege porn, like, ‘Look at these cars, or here’s a montage of the best plated food you’ve ever seen’.”

Gossip Girl will air on BBC One later this year.