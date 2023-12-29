Grace Dent breaks down in tears on MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics special

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grace Dent broke down in tears after being complimented on her cooking during a heated MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics special on Thursday.

The 50-year-old food critic could not hold back her emotions after judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace praised a dish she made for the show.

Dent, who is a regular critic on BBC’s MasterChef, took part in the festive special where she cooked up a butter chicken dish with rice.

After serving her dish up to the judges, Dent appeared visibly anxious as she awaited their expert opinion on the food she had prepared.

Commenting on Dent’s food, Torode said he “loved” it and Wallace added: "I could honestly just eat that by the ladle full. Well done you!”

After receiving positive feedback, Wallace asked Dent: “God, you’re speechless. I’ve never seen you like this before. You alright, kid?”

An emotional Dent replied: “Oh don’t, honestly.

“In my head, I was going to say lots of witty things here and there was going to be lots of banter but I’m just sitting here with my lip wobbling.”

Dent says she’s ‘proud’ and breaks down in tears (BBC - MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics special )

“I’m so sorry. I don’t know what’s up with me,” she added.

Returning to her workstation and later addressing the cameras, Dent said: “I didn’t realise how emotional I was about it all until they said they liked my food at the end.

“It lifts all the pressure off you. I just felt lighter and giddy and certainly a little it proud of myself.”

Grace cooked up butter chicken and rice for the judges (BBC - MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics special. )

During Thursday’s special episode, five restaurant critics were tasked with serving up the perfect dish. Dent was joined in the kitchen by Leyla Kazim, William Sitwell, Jimi Famurewa and Jay Rayner.

At the end of the episode restaurant critic Rayner was crowned as this year’s winner for MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023 Champion, which saw him take home a highly coveted gold trophy shaped like a knife and fork.

It comes after Dent appeared in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but left on medical grounds after just a few days in camp.

Dent admitted her decision would be ‘the greatest regret of my life’ (I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, ITV)

In an interview after exiting the show, the restaurant critic said her decision would be “the greatest regret of my life”.

She addressed her abrupt departure for the first time on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Coming Out – the post-finale episode documenting how the former campmates spent their first days back in the real world.

During an episode on Wednesday (13 December), Dent admitted that, while she “didn’t want to go” home, life inside the camp was made difficult by a complete “lack of control”.

“There’s no place to hide,” she continued. “And you’re in there with people who, under normal circumstances, you wouldn’t share a sleeping space with. You know, Nigel Farage.”

After Dent’s exit was announced, a spokesperson for the show told The Independent: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”