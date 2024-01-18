Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun star Graham Boland dies

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 5‘s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun star Graham Boland has died, his family confirmed.

Anthony Horadada said in a statement: “I am completely heartbroken to be typing this message to tell you all the devastating news that my baby brother Graham sadly passed away this afternoon.”

“As you can imagine this is the most heartbreaking news not only for myself and our family but also to all that knew and loved him too.”

The TV star owned the legendary Benidorm bar Happy Days, which featured in Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun – a show that follows the lives of British people who have opted for life in Benidorm. He had appeared on the show across 10 years, before leaving in April last year.

On social media, Boland has been hailed as a “Benidorm legend” by people who knew him and watched the TV show.

One fan wrote on Twitter/X that Boland was a “joy” to watch on screen and hear on radio.

“The bright lights of Benidorm will not be so bright as a result of his passing,” they wrote.

More to follow...