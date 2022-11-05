Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Graham Norton rips Matt Hancock to shreds over I’m a Celebrity 2022 appearance

The host called him ‘dense and incredibly thick’

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 05 November 2022 09:02
Comments
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

Graham Norton ripped Matt Hancock to shreds in the opening of his latest talk show episode.

The host came on stage in the latest instalment of The Graham Norton Show, which was broadcast on Fariday (4 November), and immediately started poking fun at the former health secretary’s forthcoming appearance in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

“We’ve got a great show for you tonight – I couldn’t be more excited than if I was a maggot about to crawl into Matt Hancock’s ear.,” Norton said.

Showing a photo of the Conservative MP, who has been suspended after signing up to the show, Norton continued: “There he is arriving in Australia – has Hancock forgotten he’s got a job as an MP? I mean, I suppose it’s possible; for months, he had forgotten he was married.”

Norton was referencing the fact that Hancock found himself publicly disgraced after admitting to violating his own social distancing rules when his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.

Recommended

After a photo of the Australian jungle, where I’m a Celebrity is filmed, was shown on screen, Norton quipped: “This here is the endless jungle Matt Hancock will be staying in; dense and incredibly thick... just two of the things producers have called him.”

Alluding to the series’s Bushtucker Trials, which often sees celebrities tasked with eating animal body parts, Norton added: “Personally, I think I speak for the nation when I say, ‘Matt Hancock should be given the sack, and when he’s finished eating that, the testicles and penis.”

Hancock’s forthcoming appearance on the show has been condemned by TV viewers, who called the channel’s deicsion to sign him up ”sickening”, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Matt Hancock has found himself the butt of the joke after joining ‘I’m a Celebrity 2022’ cast

(Getty Images)

Elsewhere, animal rights organisation Peta have penned an open letter calling for Ant and Dec to resign from the show over he use of live bugs and dead animals in the show’s trials.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment. The series starts on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in