Graham Norton has informed fans that his Twitter account has been hacked.

The chat show host and novelist, who came off the platform in late 2022, shared the warning on his Instagram account on Monday (3 April), writing: “I’ve just been told someone has reactivated my Twitter account. I’m now locked out of it.

“My worry is that whoever has access may try sending DMs asking for money or donations. Please spread the word that it is NOT me even though it still has a blue tick.”

Norton has 1.4 million followers on Twitter. His bio reads “Chatting slowly towards the grave. White wine please!” but he has no profile picture.

In October, there was speculation that Norton came off Twitter after a clip of him talking about “cancel culture” and JK Rowling went viral.

The TV presenter was speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival when he said that he felt the word “cancellation” should be replaced with “accountability”.

“You read a lot of articles in papers by people complaining about cancel culture and you think, ‘In what world are you cancelled?’” he said.

“I’m reading your article in a newspaper, or you’re doing interviews about how terrible it is to be cancelled? I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be ‘accountability’.”

Host Mariella Frostrup then asked Norton about how his comments applied to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, whom she said had been hit with “anger, rage and attempts at censorship” for her views on transgender people.

Norton replied that he felt his voice on the topic “adds nothing to that discussion”, saying: “If people want to shine a light on those issues then – and I hope people do – talk to trans people. Talk to the parents of trans kids. Talk to doctors. Talk to psychiatrists. Talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way.

“Graham Norton shouldn’t be in your headline. If you want to talk about something, talk about the thing. You don’t need to attach a Kardashian to a serious subject. The subject should be enough in itself. It’s the Michael Gove thing about ‘enough of experts’ – no, please can we have some experts! Can we rustle up some f***ing experts and talk to them.”