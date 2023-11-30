Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will conclude their time on The Grand Tour after the release of their final special next year, The Independent understands.

The former Top Gear trio have just returned from filming in Zimbabwe – their last adventure for the Amazon Prime Video series.

The next Grand Tour special is set in Mauritania and will launch in February 2024.

The Independent understands that the hit series will not necessarily end with the current hosts’ departure and that other options, including new presenters, are being explored.

Clarkson, Hammond and May hosted the BBC’s flagship car show Top Gear together from 2002 to 2015. When Clarkson was dismissed after attacking a producer on the set of the show, Clarkson and Hammond also left, with all three moving to Prime Video in 2016 to film The Grand Tour.

The series sees the three hosts travel to far-flung places to complete automobile-related challenges similar to those they did in the Top Gear specials.

On Twitter/X, fans reacted to the news of their exit with dismay.

“What the f*** that and Clarkson’s Farm were the only f***ing decent things to watch on Prime,” one person raged, referencing Clarkson’s other Prime Video series, which follows his Gloucestershire farm journey.

(From left) Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May (PA Archive)

“Im Gutted these 3 will never be replicated,” said another.

“Thanks for the memories over the years,” a third added.

Last month, Clarkson, 63, announced that he and his co-presenters were “stranded” at a luxury safari camp after British Airways cancelled their flight.

In a recent interview, Clarkson said that he and his co-stars would be on “slightly scary ground” in the next specials.

“We’re doing things that we used to do when we were in our 30s and 40s,” he explained. “But now we’re in our 50s and 60s, so I’m slightly nervous about the next two.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Let’s just say we’re going back to Africa, and this one’s a hard one. It’s hard if you’re young and fit, but I’m really not fit. I’m very fat. And I’m 63 now.”

After the original trio’s exit, Top Gear continued with new hosts, including Chris Evans, Matt Le Blanc, and, as of 2019, it’s been hosted by Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

However, the show was axed last week after Flintoff was involved in a car crash on the set of the series.

The former cricketer and TV host, 45, was airlifted to hospital last December after suffering an accident while filming scenes for the forthcoming run.

Flintoff’s car, an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3, is said to have flipped over and slid along the track when he was driving at a high speed.

He suffered a broken rib, as well as facial and jaw injuries as a result of the accident. Last month, it was reported that Flintoff had agreed a financial settlement with the BBC worth £9m.