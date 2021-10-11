Oz star Granville Adams dies aged 58

Oz star, Granville Adams, has died of cancer, aged 58.

The actor, who played Zahir Arif throughout the acclaimed prison drama was diagnosed with the disease in December last year.

Oz creator, Tom Fontana, announced the news on Instagram with a picture of the actor accompanied by the caption: “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest.”

Adams also had a recurring role in Homicide: Life on the Street, which Fontana also worked on.

Fontana and Adams’ Oz co-star, Dean Winters, had previously started a GoFundMe to help raise funds to cover the costs of medical care.

Following Adams’ death, several of his former colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

Oz lead actor, Kirk Acevedo, wrote on Twitter: “I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer, I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend.”

Harold Perrineau, who starred in Lost and Sons of Anarchy but also appeared alongside Adams in Oz, posted on Instagram: “You can’t always cry, sometimes you’ve got to celebrate the time you had together. Brittany and I love this man and the entire group of family/friends that we all created. Sleep well Prince! We’ll see each other again.”

Adams died yesterday (10 October).