The Great British Bake Off returned for a 13th season on Tuesday (13 September) introducing a whole new cast of bakers.

Some will be forgotten, others will fast become national treasures.

One baker showing the early signs of the latter is Carole, a pink-haired, 59-year-old supermarket cashier from Dorset.

Viewers were told early on that her nickname was “Compost Carole”, as she shares her gardening expertise with listeners in a segment on her local radio station.

The first episode began with a signature bake: 12 identical sandwich cakes. Carole revealed that the name of her signature bake would be, “To Bee or not to Bee,” featuring – you guessed it – tiny bees atop her mini cakes.

Later in the show, Carole made a coffee and walnut cake, posing the question: “Who doesn’t like coffee and walnuts? Unless you don’t like coffee and you’re allergic to nuts.”

Carole baking in the ‘Great British Bake Off’ tent (Mark Bourdillon / Channel 4)

“Icon,” tweeted television critic Scott Bryan alongside the quote.

“When I grow up I want to be cool as Compost Carole,” one fan tweeted alongside a the baker’s headshot.

“This is now a Compost Carole fan account,” tweeted another.

“In this house we worship Carole,” tweeted another.

