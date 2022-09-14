Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Icon’: Great British Bake Off fans are already enamoured with ‘Compost Carole’

‘Who doesn’t like coffee and walnuts?’ baker asked. ‘Unless you don’t like coffee and you’re allergic to nuts’

Tom Murray
Wednesday 14 September 2022 01:15
Comments
Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet the new contestants

The Great British Bake Off returned for a 13th season on Tuesday (13 September) introducing a whole new cast of bakers.

Some will be forgotten, others will fast become national treasures.

One baker showing the early signs of the latter is Carole, a pink-haired, 59-year-old supermarket cashier from Dorset.

Viewers were told early on that her nickname was “Compost Carole”, as she shares her gardening expertise with listeners in a segment on her local radio station.

The first episode began with a signature bake: 12 identical sandwich cakes. Carole revealed that the name of her signature bake would be, “To Bee or not to Bee,” featuring – you guessed it – tiny bees atop her mini cakes.

Recommended

Later in the show, Carole made a coffee and walnut cake, posing the question: “Who doesn’t like coffee and walnuts? Unless you don’t like coffee and you’re allergic to nuts.”

Carole baking in the ‘Great British Bake Off’ tent

(Mark Bourdillon / Channel 4)

“Icon,” tweeted television critic Scott Bryan alongside the quote.

(Twitter)

“When I grow up I want to be cool as Compost Carole,” one fan tweeted alongside a the baker’s headshot.

“This is now a Compost Carole fan account,” tweeted another.

(Tweet)

“In this house we worship Carole,” tweeted another.

(Twitter)

Recommended

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the latest series of Bake Off here.

Get to know the rest of the contestants here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in