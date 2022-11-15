Great British Bake Off: Syabira Yusoff is announced winner of season 13
Syabira prevailed in constructing the best planetery showstopper
Syabira Yusoff has been named the winner of The Great British Bake Off’s 13th season.
Syabira, 32, faced off against Sandro Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, in the series finale, which aired on Tuesday (15 November).
The theme for the finale was sustainability – described as a “baked celebration of our planet” – meaning the remaining contestants were required to use ingredients that were as local and sustainable as possible, excluding meat.
Sandro struggled in the first and second rounds, with his pie ending up underbaked.
Then, in a series-first, the bakers were tasked with using the bread they made in the Signatures for the second round.
After a nail-biting three rounds, hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announced Syabira as the Star Baker.
In the previous episode, which bid farewell to fan-favourite Janusz in a tumultuous semi-final round, American viewers were baffled when the judges were confused by Syabira’s peanut butter and fruit jelly pairing.
Hollywood reacted, saying: “Peanut and fruit. You wouldn’t normally put them together.”
While Leith agreed, calling the concoction “quite strange”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies