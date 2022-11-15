Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Great British Bake Off: Syabira Yusoff is announced winner of season 13

Syabira prevailed in constructing the best planetery showstopper

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 15 November 2022 21:22
Comments
Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet the new contestants

Syabira Yusoff has been named the winner of The Great British Bake Off’s 13th season.

Syabira, 32, faced off against Sandro Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, in the series finale, which aired on Tuesday (15 November).

The theme for the finale was sustainability – described as a “baked celebration of our planet” – meaning the remaining contestants were required to use ingredients that were as local and sustainable as possible, excluding meat.

Sandro struggled in the first and second rounds, with his pie ending up underbaked.

Then, in a series-first, the bakers were tasked with using the bread they made in the Signatures for the second round.

Recommended

After a nail-biting three rounds, hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announced Syabira as the Star Baker.

In the previous episode, which bid farewell to fan-favourite Janusz in a tumultuous semi-final round, American viewers were baffled when the judges were confused by Syabira’s peanut butter and fruit jelly pairing.

The 12 Bakers: (L to R (back) James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul (front) Carole, Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, William, Janusz

(Channel 4)

Hollywood reacted, saying: “Peanut and fruit. You wouldn’t normally put them together.”

While Leith agreed, calling the concoction “quite strange”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in