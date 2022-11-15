Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Syabira Yusoff has been named the winner of The Great British Bake Off’s 13th season.

Syabira, 32, faced off against Sandro Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, in the series finale, which aired on Tuesday (15 November).

The theme for the finale was sustainability – described as a “baked celebration of our planet” – meaning the remaining contestants were required to use ingredients that were as local and sustainable as possible, excluding meat.

Sandro struggled in the first and second rounds, with his pie ending up underbaked.

Then, in a series-first, the bakers were tasked with using the bread they made in the Signatures for the second round.

After a nail-biting three rounds, hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announced Syabira as the Star Baker.

In the previous episode, which bid farewell to fan-favourite Janusz in a tumultuous semi-final round, American viewers were baffled when the judges were confused by Syabira’s peanut butter and fruit jelly pairing.

The 12 Bakers: (L to R (back) James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul (front) Carole, Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, William, Janusz (Channel 4)

Hollywood reacted, saying: “Peanut and fruit. You wouldn’t normally put them together.”

While Leith agreed, calling the concoction “quite strange”.