A Great British Bake Off contestant, who dramatically quit the newest series after just two episodes has penned a letter thanking the show for an “amazing and challenging experience”.

Tuesday’s episode was filled with drama as two other contestants collapsed during the final showstopper challenge of ‘biscuit week.’

This was after Jeff, a former university lecturer, who was suffering from illness during episode one’s ‘cake week,’ decided “I’ve had enough” in the latest episode.

Speaking to presenter Alison Hammond, the 57-year-old said “I’m done” due to feeling unwell for a second week running. Consoling Jeff, Hammond said: “You tried man. You tried.”

Jeff has now thanked Bake Off for the experience. In a letter shared on the show’s X/Twitter account, he wrote: “The Bake Off has been an amazing and challenging experience of a lifetime.

He added: “Although I was not able to continue for long, I had the pleasure of meeting all of the incredible bakers from series 15. What a wonderful group of people and they were also excellent bakers.

Jeff concluded the note by saying: “The production team are the nicest, most hard-working people you will ever come across. They are so supportive and positive. All the very best, always, Jeff with every good wish!”

Fans of the show have sent their well wishes to Jeff after he announced his departure. One viewer wrote: “Hope he’s well, he will be missed.”

Another said: “Sad he couldn’t continue - we hardly knew him!”

A third proposed: “Maybe he could come back next year? Not his fault he was ill.”

Elsewhere on the episode, 31-year-old midwife Illiyin, who impressed the judges during episode one, told the crew she “felt a bit dizzy”, before being helped to the floor by medics and put in the recovery position.

A concerned Prue Leith asked Illiyin: “Are you all right?”

As she was guided away by medics, Illyin joked: “Handshakes the first episode, fainting the second.”

The final drama came when Dylan fell off his chair - to which Essex car mechanic, Andy, exclaimed, “They’re dropping like flies!”

There were worries that Dylan had also fainted but he quickly confirmed that he had fallen off his chair while trying to reach for his water bottle.

12 contestants entered the tent for the 15 season of the award-winning show which began on 24 September.