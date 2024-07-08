Jump to content
Great British Bake Off pays tribute to contestant Dawn Hollyoak after death

Show paid homage to the ‘joy’ the baker brought to others

Maira Butt
Monday 08 July 2024 15:34 BST
Comments
Close
Dawn Hollyoak appears on 2022 Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off has paid tribute to contestant Dawn Hollyoak who died “peacefully” aged 61, according to an announcement on Saturday (6 July).

The news was shared via her Instagram account. A baker from Bedfordshire, Hollyoak had been working as an IT manager before joining the BBC competition’s 2022 series. She appeared in seven episodes of season 13, and made it through till the sixth round.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn,” began the post, which announced the news of her death.

“Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend,” it continued.

“Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!”

GBBO paid tribute to Hollyoak, as the official social media account shared a picture of the baker, alongside a caption, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dawn Hollyoak.

“Dawn brought so much joy and beautiful baking to the Tent in 2022. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Dawn’s daughter, Belinda, commented on the post thanking the show.

Hollyoak died ‘peacefully’ surrounded by loved ones
Hollyoak died ‘peacefully’ surrounded by loved ones (Instagram/@thebakerdawn)

“Thank you for giving our wonderful mum the opportunity of a lifetime,” she wrote. “We were able to share our mum with the world. She was simply the best.”

Dr Rahul Mandal, who won the show in 2018, shared his condolences as he wrote: “It is so heartbreaking to hear it. Dawn was amazing and will be in our heart always. Sending lots of love to Dawn’s family.”

People shared their sympathies in the comment section of the post, including Carole Edwards, who was a fellow contestant on the same series.

“I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same to you,” she wrote. “Sending all my love to the family. Xx.”

Judge Paul Hollywood was also among the many people to comment. The longtime baking judge added: “I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family a lovely lady x.”

One fan wrote, “Oh I’m devastated to hear this. We just rewatched this season a few weeks ago and I was particularly touched by Dawn’s enduring spirit, resilience, humor, and zest for life.

“My love to her family and friends. Thank you so much for sharing her with all of us.”

