Fans are hooked by the storyline of Ajay Devgn’s new crime drama series The Great Indian Murder.

The Indian web series is based on the book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup, which focuses on contract killing and fraud in Delhi.

Featuring actors Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, and Ashutosh Rana, the gripping narrative tracks the murder of a wealthy brat named Vicky Rai, the son of Chhattisgarh’s Home Minister Jagannath Rai, and the investigation that follows.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and produced by Bollywood actor Devgn, The Great Indian Murder premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday (4 February).

Dhulia told ZeeNews: “While working on [the series], I was taken back to my love for thrillers and murder mysteries.

“Vikas Swarup’s Six Suspects has been on my list of top thrillers, so envisioning it for the screen was doubly exciting for me. The story does an excellent job of blending mystery, murder, and fate with a unique storyline,” he said.

Chadha added: “Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions — it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking.”

“It is an exemplary example of thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off. Can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Fans have showed great appreciation for the series so far, with many calling its plotline “amazing”.

“Started watching The Great Indian Murder on @DisneyPlusHS and just a couple of episodes in and I’m hooked,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person added: “I am really impressed. Do watch it guys. The Great Indian Murder.”

Apart from this series, Indians can also look forward to the release of the thriller series Looop Lapeta featuring Taapsee Pannu, and the Deepika Padukone vehicle Gehraiyaan this month.

