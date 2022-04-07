HBO Max has delighted fans with its announcement of the US airdate for season five of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

While the show – which sees home potters from across the UK compete to become the top potter – has already finished its latest season in the UK, all 10 episodes will be available on the US streamer on Thursday 14 April.

The season’s official logline reads: “Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to become champion ‘of the pottery’ as Ellie Taylor hosts a brand new season of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“Once again Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller will put the potters through their paces.”

With the reveal of its forthcoming debut, fans have shared their excitement across Twitter.

“This show honestly cannot come soon enough to restore my emotional well being,” one user wrote.

Another added: “I love Love LOVE this show and I’m so excited it’s coming back!”

Someone responded to the HBO Max announcement writing: “This is the most important tweet I’ve seen all day.”

To those who may be unfamiliar with the series, Leonie Cooper of The Independent wrote: “Though it might have life as a competition, The Great Pottery Throw Down craft is more about expression and emotion than simply making mugs and ashtrays.”

Read The Independent’s full review here.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is scheduled to release on HBO Max on 14 April.