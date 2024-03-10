For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greg Rutherford has been forced to pull out of the grand final of Dancing on Ice, just hours ahead of the event, because of a “significant injury”.

The 37-year-old Olympic long jumper was due to perform with Vanessa James in Sunday evening’s (10 March) final of the ITV competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

However, hours before the show was due to air, James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

Rutherford soon posted his own Story on the platform. In a video taken while he was receiving medical attention, he said: “Hello, I know this looks very dramatic and everything else. Sadly I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital, so I will not be performing on Dancing on Ice.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we will keep you updated, what a nightmare way for this to finish.”

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice after sustaining an injury while in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

Greg Rutherford in hospital (Greg Rutherford Instagram)

Commenting on the Instagram post, which was also shared to Rutherford’s account, fellow finalist Miles Nazaire said: “Not the same without you brother! Time to recover love you.”

Coronation Street actor Claire Sweeney, who was voted off the show, said she was sending the pair her love.

On Saturday (9 March), Rutherford had posted to his Instagram story to say Sunday’s performance would be “massive”.

He wrote: “Tomorrow is a massive day.

“Months of work, blood, sweat and tears have gone into every performance, I have a friend for life in Vanessa James and can’t wait for you to see the showcase. It’s special.”

The finalists taking to the ice this evening, without Rutherford, are Made in Chelsea star Nazaire, radio presenter Adele Roberts and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo and the celebrities will perform a routine inspired by the skating duo’s performance to Ravel’s Bolero.

The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV at 6.25pm.

Additional reporting by Press Association