Gregg Wallace: Doctors told Masterchef star he was ‘heading for a heart attack’ before weight loss
TV chef lost four and a half stone after being told his cholesterol was worryingly high
Gregg Wallace has said that doctors told him he was “heading for a heart attack” if he didn’t lose weight.
The Masterchef judge has recently lost four and a half stone, after admitting to watching himself “getting bigger and bigger” on television.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (5 January), Wallace, 57, says he was warned by medical professionals that his cholesterol levels were worryingly high.
“I was overweight, I was eating all the wrong things, I was boozing quite a bit,” he said. “I had a good doctor who I had a good relationship with and he said. ‘Let’s do a blood test.’”
Wallace said that his doctor then phoned him to warn that his cholesterol was “through the roof”.
“I think doctors get worried if it goes over five and I think mine was approaching 14,” he said. “He said, ‘If we don’t change, you’re going to be seriously ill, you’re heading for a heart attack.’”
Wallace said that dieting didn’t work for him as he was left feeling hungry, but that he instead learnt how to live a healthy lifestyle.
He also admitted that, while he put on weight over Christmas, he wasn’t going to do “anything crazy” to lose it again.
Additional reporting by Press Association.
