Gregg Wallace has slashed prices on his new health food range venture having been replaced on MasterChef by food critic Grace Dent.

The 60-year-old presenter stepped back from the cooking show after nearly 20 years, as various allegations emerged that he had made sexual comments and behaved inappropriately to staff and guests.

Food critic and I’m a Celebrity star Dent will be replacing Wallace, it has been confirmed. She regularly appears as a critic on MasterChef and is known for her straight-shooting comments.

Prior to the allegations emerging about Wallace, he had updated his blog in November to announce that he was launching a frozen ready meal range as part of his GreggWallace.Health recipes subscription service.

The service offers customers “easy-to-follow filmed recipes, nutritional guidance and community support”. It also claims that customers will save money by subscribing and it can assist with “mindset and motivation”.

It has now been noted, that Wallace has cut the prices on the overall service by £40. An annual subscription for the service is currently £89.99 without the discount.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

A pop up mesage on the site reads: “Get £40 off the annual subscription. At less than £1 a week, it’s the easiest decision you’ll make for your health this year. Join us today and transform your life with GreggWallace.Health!”

A description for the service on the website reads: “Discover a sustainable way to lose weight and keep it off. Learn to eat well, gradually swap out unhealthy habits for better ones, and see lasting results.

“We’ll guide you every step of the way, offering support and strategies that fit your life. It’s simpler than you think. Ready to transform your health and feel your best? – no risks, just results. Cancel anytime.”

open image in gallery Grace Dent and John Torode on MasterChef ( BBC/PA Wire )

Dent was confirmed as Wallace’s replacement for the next season of Celebrity MasterChef on Wednesday (18 December).

The 51-year-old said: “I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent – and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.”

“I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025.”

Meanwhile, co-host John Torode, who has presented MasterChef since 2005, said: “I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges.

“Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

“The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series.”