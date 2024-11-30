Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sean Lock’s brutal assessment of Gregg Wallace has resurfaced after the MasterChef host’s allegations of inappropriate remarks.

On Thursday (28 November), it was revealed that Wallace had stepped down as host of the BBC cookery series amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made across a 17-year period.

Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes.

Katy Brand also addressed a “crass” comment she was subjected to during her appearance on the show.

Now, a video of Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, discussing Wallace is doing the rounds on social media in the wake of the news.

Lock, who was known for sharing his razor sharp critiques on many subjects spoke about Wallace during a segment on Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown that saw him tasked with choosing which celebrities should be deemed “national treasures”.

After rejecting both Ed Sheeran and Ant McPartlin, Lock selected a photo of Wallace, joking to the audience that he “came close” as “he wears a hair net even though he’s bald”.

Lock was referencing a photo in which the bald Wallace was wearing a hair net while visiting a food factory.

The comedian continued: “No, I like him because he’s got no sense of irony or humour.

He then delivered his brutal reasoning for why Wallace shouldn’t be called a “national treasure”, stating: “But I’ve met him.”

Sean Lock made a damning joke about Gregg Wallace ( Channel 4 / BBC )

He then stamped a big “NO” on Wallace’s face, adding: “No, Gregg. He tried to put his spoon in my pudding.”

In the wake of the news that the BBC was investigating Wallace’s behaviour, Sir Rod Stewart shared a post in which he claimed the host treated his wife Penny Lancaster in a nasty manner when she was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

Banijay UK, the production company behind Masterchef, has launched an investigation into the multiple allegations against Wallace, who is cooperating.

The company said in a statement: “Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”