Grey’s Anatomy fans are overjoyed at news that beloved characters, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew), are set to make their return to the show.

The two doctors were an on-again-off-again couple and series regulars on the hit medical drama from season six, until Kepner officially exited in season 14 and Avery followed suit three seasons later.

They will now reunite for the season 18 finale on 26 May.

On Friday (22 April), the show’s official Twitter account shared the reveal with a picture of the couple, along with the caption: “So I heard you’ve been missing Japril... Don’t miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale!”

Fans responded joyously to the news, with one writing: “Japril reunion, I’m so excited. I will be watching.”

Another added: “I am just soooo exited [sic] about it, Addison and Japril return is ICONIC.”

One praised Williams and Drew on their phenomenal “chemistry”.

Some took the teaser as a nod to prior rumours of a potential spinoff series focused on the two characters.

“I think a spinoff is possible. Especially since the actors have come out and said they would be into it,” someone suggested. “It would open the doors for all of the cast that left to ‘move to Boston.’”

“I don’t even watch this show anymore & I’m cryin,” tweeted another fan.

Grey’s Anatomy returns from its midseason break on 5 May at 9pm ET on ABC.