Grey’s Anatomy star responds to exit rumours as he joins new ITVX drama

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin McKidd has dispelled rumours that he will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy, even as he’s set to co-lead ITVX’s forthcoming crime drama Six Four.

The 49-year-old Scottish actor has starred as Dr Owen Hunt in the long-running medical drama since season five (2009).

Following Ellen Pompeo’s departure from her titular role as Dr Meredith Grey in the show’s current 19th season, questions about McKidd’s future on the series arose.

However, McKidd – who is now among the show’s few remaining veteran actors – has confirmed that he’s “not going anywhere any time soon”.

“I love playing my character on Grey’s. I love what it’s done for my life and it’s like a family. Truly,” he told RadioTimes.com in a new interview.

“We’ve been there so long, we’ve seen people have babies, get married, have sad things happen in their lives, kids’ graduations, it’s been so long now.”

Describing the cast as his “extended family”, he added: “I’m not going anywhere any time soon from that show.”

Kevin McKidd in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (ABC)

McKidd is currently set to co-lead ITVX’s newest crime drama Six Four, which begins on 30 March.

“It’s felt like a real homecoming for me and I want to do more of it,” he said of returning to British dramas. “I’ve missed the work ethic, the humour, the quality of British drama and I just love the crews. I love British actors, I’ve missed it.”

While he said he “absolutely” wants “to do more” work in Britain, he reiterated that that is “not me saying that I’m leaving Grey’s anytime soon”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’ll be there for as long as they want me to be there,” McKidd said.

Most recently, McKidd’s longtime Grey’s co-star Kelly McCreary announced she will be leaving the show after nine seasons. Her final episode as a series regular will air on 13 April.

“Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life, and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds,” McCreary wrote on Instagram.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9pm EST on ABC, and streams on Disney Plus in the UK.